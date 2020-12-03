After Yesterday's Decline of 11.88%, Wells Fargo & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.80 to a high of $29.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.01 on volume of 26.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo & Cohas traded in a range of $27.80 to $54.75 and are now at $28.67. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

