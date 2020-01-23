After Yesterday's Decline of 1.18%, T Rowe Price Grp Offers Investors Better Value

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.93 to a high of $131.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $131.59 on volume of 259,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

T Rowe Price Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $132.92 and a 52-week low of $86.61 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $131.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of T Rowe Price Grp on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.01. Since that recommendation, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have risen 17.3%. We continue to monitor TROW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.