After Yesterday's Decline of 1.18%, Microchip Tech Offers Investors Better Value

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.05 to a high of $82.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.93 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Microchip Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.25 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $77.09, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microchip Tech and will alert subscribers who have MCHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.