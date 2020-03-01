After Yesterday's Decline of 1.17%, Royal Caribbean Offers Investors Better Value

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $131.81 to a high of $132.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.72 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $91.88 and a high of $134.60 and are now at $133.17, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

