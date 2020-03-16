After Yesterday's Decline of 11.62%, Estee Lauder Offers Investors Better Value

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $148.53 to a high of $153.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $152.47 on volume of 771,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Estee Lauder share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $148.53 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $152.21. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.