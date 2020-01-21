After Yesterday's Decline of 1.16%, Apache Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.14 to a high of $32.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.57 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Apache Corp on December 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Apache Corp have risen 48.9%. We continue to monitor APA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apache Corp have traded between a low of $18.33 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $32.27, which is 76% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.