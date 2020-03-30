After Yesterday's Decline of 1.15%, Iron Mountain Offers Investors Better Value

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.56 to a high of $24.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.87 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.98. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 23.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $21.02 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $23.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.