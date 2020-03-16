After Yesterday's Decline of 1.15%, Altria Group Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.38 to a high of $39.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.78 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inchas traded in a range of $34.38 to $57.88 and are now at $39.61. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

