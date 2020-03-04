MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Decline of 11.41%, Live Nation Ente Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:47pm
By David Diaz

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.50 to a high of $33.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.76 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Live Nation Ente. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Live Nation Ente in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Nation Ente have traded between a low of $21.70 and a high of $76.60 and are now at $30.08, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 4.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders live nation ente

Ticker(s): LYV

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.