After Yesterday's Decline of 1.14%, Veeva Systems-A Offers Investors Better Value

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.30 to a high of $141.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $140.48 on volume of 475,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Veeva Systems-A have traded between a low of $79.68 and a high of $176.90 and are now at $141.74, which is 78% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

