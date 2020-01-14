After Yesterday's Decline of 1.14%, Douglas Emmett Offers Investors Better Value

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.66 to a high of $42.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.68 on volume of 428,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Douglas Emmett has traded in a range of $34.96 to $45.08 and is now at $41.95, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Douglas Emmett and will alert subscribers who have DEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.