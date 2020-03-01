After Yesterday's Decline of 1.14%, Albemarle Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.22 to a high of $72.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.50 on volume of 385,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Albemarle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.63 and a high of $93.14 and are now at $71.79, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

