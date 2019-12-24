After Yesterday's Decline of 1.13%, Shake Shack In-A Offers Investors Better Value

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.38 to a high of $59.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.46 on volume of 470,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Shake Shack In-A on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $93.64. Since that call, shares of Shake Shack In-A have fallen 36.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Shake Shack In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.84 and a 52-week low of $40.67 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $59.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 2.68% lower over the past week, respectively.