After Yesterday's Decline of 1.12%, Northern Trust Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:56pm
By Nick Russo

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.50 to a high of $80.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.58 on volume of 733,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and a 52-week low of $60.67 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $78.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

