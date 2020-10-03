MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 1.11%, Electronic Arts Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:54pm
By Nick Russo

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.65 to a high of $102.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $105.00 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Electronic Arts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.79 and a 52-week low of $73.74 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $97.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

