After Yesterday's Decline of 11.08%, Cognizant Tech-A Offers Investors Better Value

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.22 to a high of $47.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.75 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognizant Tech-A and will alert subscribers who have CTSH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Cognizant Tech-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $45.39 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $45.86. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.