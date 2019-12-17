After Yesterday's Decline of 1.10%, Rubicon Project Offers Investors Better Value

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.04 to a high of $7.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.11 on volume of 189,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Rubicon Project share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.85 and a 52-week low of $3.00 and are now trading 140% above that low price at $7.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rubicon Project on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.22. Since that call, shares of Rubicon Project have fallen 11.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.