After Yesterday's Decline of 1.10%, Ingersoll-Rand Offers Investors Better Value

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.45 to a high of $29.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.58 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingersoll-Rand and will alert subscribers who have IR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ingersoll-Rand have traded between a low of $17.01 and a high of $146.85 and are now at $28.77, which is 69% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 19.8%.