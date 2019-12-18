After Yesterday's Decline of 1.09%, William Lyon-A Offers Investors Better Value

William Lyon-A (NYSE:WLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.98 to a high of $20.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.23 on volume of 52,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 63.1%. We continue to monitor WLH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, William Lyon-A has traded in a range of $9.85 to $21.70 and is now at $20.04, 103% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.