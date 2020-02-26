After Yesterday's Decline of 1.09%, Natl Oilwell Var Offers Investors Better Value

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.13 to a high of $20.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.66 on volume of 835,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Natl Oilwell Var has traded in a range of $18.05 to $29.37 and is now at $20.07, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

