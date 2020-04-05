After Yesterday's Decline of 1.09%, First Republic B Offers Investors Better Value

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.51 to a high of $99.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.33 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, First Republic B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.06 and a high of $122.34 and are now at $99.03, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

