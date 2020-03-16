After Yesterday's Decline of 10.84%, Chipotle Mexican Offers Investors Better Value

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $520.00 to a high of $573.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $565.01 on volume of 344,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chipotle Mexican share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $940.28 and the current low of $520.00 and are currently at $562.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chipotle Mexican on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $855.66. Since that call, shares of Chipotle Mexican have fallen 26.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.