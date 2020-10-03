After Yesterday's Decline of 1.08%, At&T Inc Offers Investors Better Value

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.29 to a high of $35.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.18 on volume of 19.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $29.95 to $39.58 and is now at $34.31, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.