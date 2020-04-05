After Yesterday's Decline of 1.07%, Mgm Resorts Inte Offers Investors Better Value

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.03 to a high of $14.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.91 on volume of 13.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mgm Resorts Inte has traded in a range of $5.90 to $34.63 and is now at $14.65, 148% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.1%.