After Yesterday's Decline of 1.07%, Host Hotels & Re Offers Investors Better Value

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.87 to a high of $10.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.05 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Host Hotels & Re. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Host Hotels & Re in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.86 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $10.11, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 2.8% lower over the past week, respectively.