After Yesterday's Decline of 1.07%, Cme Group Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $214.35 to a high of $216.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $215.76 on volume of 471,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cme Group Inc have traded between a low of $161.05 and a high of $224.86 and are now at $213.24, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

