After Yesterday's Decline of 10.40%, Under Armo-C Offers Investors Better Value

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.83 to a high of $8.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.09 on volume of 6.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $6.60 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $8.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.41% lower and 5.22% lower over the past week, respectively.