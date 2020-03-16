After Yesterday's Decline of 10.38%, Twitter Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.42 to a high of $28.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.40 on volume of 5.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and the current low of $25.42 and are currently at $26.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 0.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

