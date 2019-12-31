After Yesterday's Decline of 1.03%, Lam Research Offers Investors Better Value

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $288.52 to a high of $292.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $289.50 on volume of 273,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lam Research have traded between a low of $131.35 and a high of $299.39 and are now at $289.74, which is 121% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

