After Yesterday's Decline of 1.03%, Edwards Life Offers Investors Better Value

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $207.72 to a high of $209.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $207.76 on volume of 359,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edwards Life have traded between a low of $154.52 and a high of $247.64 and are now at $207.47, which is 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

