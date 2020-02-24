After Yesterday's Decline of 1.03%, Coca-Cola Co/The Offers Investors Better Value

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.11 to a high of $59.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.11 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $44.42 to $60.13 and is now at $59.52, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% higher and 0.79% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.