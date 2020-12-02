After Yesterday's Decline of 1.03%, Ball Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.63 to a high of $77.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.99 on volume of 621,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ball Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.46 and a high of $82.82 and are now at $76.60, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

