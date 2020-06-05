After Yesterday's Decline of 1.02%, Citigroup Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.82 to a high of $45.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.98 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and a 52-week low of $32.00 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $43.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

