After Yesterday's Decline of 1.02%, Citigroup Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.82 to a high of $45.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.98 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and a 52-week low of $32.00 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $43.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.