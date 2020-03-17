After Yesterday's Decline of 10.17%, Lamar Advertis-A Offers Investors Better Value

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.35 to a high of $49.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.04 on volume of 759,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have traded between the current low of $42.35 and a high of $96.82 and are now at $44.26. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lamar Advertis-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $91.87. Since that call, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have fallen 46.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.