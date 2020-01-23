After Yesterday's Decline of 1.01%, Synovus Finl Offers Investors Better Value

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.52 to a high of $39.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.01 on volume of 656,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Synovus Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.41 and a 52-week low of $31.80 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $38.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synovus Finl on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Synovus Finl have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor SNV for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.