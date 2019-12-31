After Yesterday's Decline of 1.01%, Ocular Therapeut Offers Investors Better Value

Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.83 to a high of $3.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.89 on volume of 266,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ocular Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.91 and a 52-week low of $2.77 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $3.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

