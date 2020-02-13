After Yesterday's Decline of 1.01%, Molson Coors-B Offers Investors Better Value

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.04 to a high of $55.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.41 on volume of 940,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-B has traded in a range of $49.82 to $65.39 and is now at $54.53, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.