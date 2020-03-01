After Yesterday's Decline of 1.01%, Cdw Corp/De Offers Investors Better Value

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.99 to a high of $143.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $142.10 on volume of 227,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.07 and a high of $144.95 and are now at $142.84, 88% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.