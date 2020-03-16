After Yesterday's Decline of 10.06%, Starbucks Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.11 to a high of $63.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.46 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Starbucks Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.72 and the current low of $58.11 and are currently at $62.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

