After Yesterday's Decline of 10.05%, Alliance Data Offers Investors Better Value

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.82 to a high of $37.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.00 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Alliance Data share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.82 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $30.43. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alliance Data and will alert subscribers who have ADS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.