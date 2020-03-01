After Yesterday's Decline of 1.00%, Intuitive Surgic Offers Investors Better Value

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $582.16 to a high of $594.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $590.01 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intuitive Surgic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1054.77 and a 52-week low of $562.42 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $593.35 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.