After Yesterday's Decline of 1.00%, Cummins Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.01 to a high of $182.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $181.32 on volume of 103,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cummins Inc has traded in a range of $124.40 to $186.62 and is now at $180.44, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

