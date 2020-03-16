Aflac Inc (AFL) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $31.26

Shares of Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) opened today above their pivot of $29.99 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $31.26. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $33.78 and $37.57.

There is potential upside of 61.9% for shares of Aflac Inc based on a current price of $28.73 and an average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.15.

Over the past year, Aflac Inchas traded in a range of $28.73 to $57.18 and are now at $28.73. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aflac Inc and will alert subscribers who have AFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.