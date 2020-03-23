Aflac Inc (AFL) Breaks Through Support at $25.52

Shares of Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $27.44 today and have reached the first support level of $25.52. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $24.32 and $21.20.

Over the past year, Aflac Inc has traded in a range of $23.07 to $57.18 and is now at $25.36, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 5.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aflac Inc has overhead space with shares priced $25.36, or 45.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. Aflac Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.53.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aflac Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.88. Since that call, shares of Aflac Inc have fallen 48.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.