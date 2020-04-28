Aflac Inc (AFL) Breaks Through Resistance at $38.58

Shares of Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) opened today above their pivot of $38.34 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $38.58. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $39.36 and $40.38.

Aflac Inc has overhead space with shares priced $37.85, or 18.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.93 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $48.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Aflac Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.07 and a high of $57.18 and are now at $37.85, 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aflac Inc and will alert subscribers who have AFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.