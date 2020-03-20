Aes Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.55%

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.84 to a high of $11.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.72 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Aes Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.11 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $11.53, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

