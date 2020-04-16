Aes Corp (AES) Approaches New Upside Target of $12.99

Shares of Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $12.48 today and have reached the first resistance level of $12.60. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $12.99 and $13.50 will be of interest.

Aes Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.23 and a 52-week low of $8.11 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $12.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Aes Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.24, or 5.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.10.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aes Corp and will alert subscribers who have AES in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.