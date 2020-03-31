Aes Corp (AES) Approaches New Downside Target of $13.08

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $13.57 today and has reached the first level of support at $13.37. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $13.08 and $12.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Aes Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.11 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $13.66, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) defies analysts with a current price ($13.66) 4.8% above its average consensus price target of $13.00. Aes Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.27 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $17.49.

