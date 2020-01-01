Aerovironment In is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (AVAV, ESL, GD, DCO, CUB)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest sales growth.

Aerovironment In ranks lowest with a sales growth of 29.3%. Esterline Tech is next with a sales growth of 48.0%. General Dynamics ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 134.8%.

Ducommun Inc follows with a sales growth of 136.9%, and Cubic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 165.5%.

